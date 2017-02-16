New government does not mean new political culture

When I read that Rupert Roopnaraine had put his signature to a document which embodied a company that sought financial assistance from donors to construct an unnecessary post-colonial monstrosity, I knew Guyana was simply just slipping into oblivion. Not Roopnaraine. I have known him since 1974 and I know and accept he has a first-rate analytical mind.

I could have predicted that when approached, Roopnaraine with his vast experience of seeing ubiquitous post-colonial failure would have asked why his colleagues in power wanted to take precious funds to build D’Urban Park. I honestly believe the mentality that went into accepting the construction of D’Urban Park, given the massive destruction we endured under the PPP, was a sign that under the Coalition, this country would not walk in the right developmental pathways.

The only people singing praises to the Coalition are the coalition leaders themselves. Self-praise flooded the school where the AFC held its biennial national conference recently. Mr. Granger recently said his government’s performance has been excellent. I am an ordinary citizen mixing among the people as I patronize vendors in the markets, eat at working class restaurants, shop at the supermarkets, make purchases from the downtown stores, walk on the pavements.

In these sojourns, I can literally count supporters from detractors. I can tell the Coalition that of 100 persons that speak to me about the record of the Coalition, 99 give a very low grade.

The danger rulers face is that they cannot discern critics of their policies because humans are generally courteous people. When leaders go in the villages, they are garlanded; Nagamootoo is affectionately called Uncle Moses and people rush to take photographs with the President. It is unwise to interpret such friendliness as acceptance. That is the way humans all over the world behave. Maybe the Coalition leaders interpret such courteous gestures as the award of an A grade.

As the months and years count down to the 2020 elections, the expectations this entire nation, including the constituencies of the defeated PPP and the rich business class that supported the defeated PPP, are waning rapidly. Some may argue that they have waned and gone. It is left to the analyst to answer why that optimism is dying; because it was misplaced in the first place. The analysis should begin with the reason for Trump’s victory.

Substantial numbers were completely fed up with the culture of Washington. They wanted any other leader except one that was a Washington player. They wanted a new dispensation. Trump appealed to them because he was brand new politician without any past Washington conspiracy.

But Trump was no different from the politicians who played games and who they wanted out. In fact he was and is worse. The lesson to be learnt from the American elections is that a new government will not necessarily bring into existence a new political culture.

This is what happened in 2015 in Guyana. People voted out the PPP but the new government is not the embodiment of what this country desperately and urgently must have – new culture, new philosophy, new mentality, new thinking, and new directions. There is one broad, essential description for it – fundamental transformation. But you cannot get transformation if those who lead a country do not have transformational mentalities. The most banal example should suffice – you cannot get roses if you plant Conga pump.

Literally days after the election victory by the Coalition, a most incomprehensible aberration occurred in the AFC, the party that I spent my own money and unlimited energy on campaigning for. When that party met to decide on its ministries, it identified a complete stranger to AFC politics and offered that person the Ministry of Environment.

AFC second tier leaders spoke to me about this political insanity with uncontrollable anger. This was unheard of in Guyanese politics but it showed that the AFC was not going to be a transformational vehicle to change Guyana. Look at its record as we enter into two years of power.

Days after the Coalition victory, the PNC began a dangerous and inflexible play for power. In many non-PNC ministries, a junior PNC minister was placed. The Ministry of the Presidency became coterminous with the presidency itself. People from every section of Guyana were asking where was the power of the Prime Minister and they are still asking. The reality of 2015 is that Guyana got a new government but it didn’t get a new political culture. There is no connection between the two as we see with Trump and in our own country.