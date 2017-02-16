National Mashramani Exhibition opens in Region Ten

Under the theme “Celebration with Dignity, Liberty and Greater Unity” the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport in collaboration with the Guyana National Museum opened its annual Exhibition in Linden, Region Ten on Wednesday at the Egbert Benjamin Conference and Exhibition Centre.

Region Ten Chairman, Renis Morian, said that the exhibition is a historical event with rich knowledge.

“There is important information here that will assist with your SBA in CXC.”

He urged the students present from the various secondary schools in Linden to use the pictures as a road map to assist them through the future because it is also tied to nationalism.

“Mash is part of us; Mash is part of our culture. It is recognized as ‘I am Guyanese’ as Trinidadians are recognized with Carnival and Bajans with Crop Over.

Those who walked before us tried to knock it out with Duck Curry and all kind of things, but this is ‘ah we ting’.”

According to Morian the brain power resides in the youths to create changes.

Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland, thanked the Museum and the Regional Democratic Council for bringing the exhibition to Linden.

He noted that all should be proud of their heritage and should support the events; because the culture has been ‘watered down’ too much.

The exhibition will last until March 3, 2017 and it includes banners with information relating to Mashramani and Guyana’s achievement of Republican status.

A typical Mash scene was created to showcase Guyanese of different ethnic background depicting the theme.

The artifacts displayed were the National Flower ‘The Regis Lily’ and the National Bird ‘Canje Pheasant’ to educate viewers on the National Symbols of Guyana.

Some of the exhibits included musical instruments, Bam Bam Sally (masquerade character), costumes, and floats of previous parades, paintings and sculptures relating to the theme.

Also present at the launch were Director of Culture (ag) Ms. Tamika Boatswain, Deputy Regional Executive Officer Maylene Charter Stephen, RDC Councilors, District Development Officer Region Ten, Youth Officer Region Ten, students and teachers of the various secondary schools in the Region.