Jamaica hammer T&T Red Force to storm into Super 50 final

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by a mammoth 292 runs, in the first semi-final of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground yesterday.

Chadwick Walton and Jermaine Blackwood slammed their maiden List A hundreds while Rovman Powell and Steven Taylor narrow missed out, as Jamaica Scorpions mauled Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s bowlers, in the first semi-final of the Regional Super50 here yesterday.

Sent in, in the day/night affair at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Scorpions amassed a mammoth 434 for four off their 50 overs – a record for regional 50 overs cricket and the ninth highest total in the history of List A.

Scorpions were fired by Walton’s top score of 117 while Test batsman Blackwood hit an unbeaten 108. Powell struck 95 and Taylor, 88, as Scorpions stunned the two-time defending champions with an exhibition of astonishing hitting.

The run-spree began in an entertaining opening stand of 174 between Walton and Taylor, was sustained courtesy of a 95-run second wicket stand between Blackwood and Walton and capped off in a jaw-dropping third wicket partnership of 163 between Blackwood and Powell.

Walton smashed nine fours and seven sixes off 96 deliveries while Blackwood faced just 88 deliveries and belted six fours and sixes.

The left-handed Taylor gave Scorpions a flying start, racing to his half-century in the 11th over off 35 balls but was first to fall when he sliced a drive to Kjorn Ottley at point off off-spinner Jason Mohammed in the 22nd over.

All told, the American struck eight fours and five sixes.

Walton’s fifty came in the 13th over off 32 deliveries and required another 52 balls to reach triple figures, before falling lbw to leg-spinner Imran Khan in the 36th over.

Powell then joined Blackwood to rip apart the Red Force bowling and was within touching distance of century when he missed a heave at seamer Ravi Rampaul in the final over and was bowled.

Rampaul was the best bowler with two for 83.

In reply, the Red Force buckled in the huge chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals to end all out at 141 off 26.3 overs. Only Jason Mohammed with an unbeaten 62 and Denesh Ramdin 27 offered any real resistance. Rovman Powel followed his excellent innings with the bat with wonderful figures of 5 for 36 for the Scorpions as Jerome Taylor 3-27 and Renard Leveridge 2-31 offered support.

Today Barbados Pride face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the second semifinal to determine who would chash with the Scorpions in Saturday’s final in Antigua.

Scores: SCORPIONS 434 for four off 50 overs (Chadwick Walton 117, Jermaine Blackwood 108 not out, Rovman Powell 95, Steven Taylor 88; Ravi Rampaul 2-83).

RED FORCE 141 off 26.3 overs (Jason Mohammed 62 not out, Denesh Ramdin 27; Rovman Powell 5-36, Jerome Taylor 3-27, Renard Leveridge 2-31).