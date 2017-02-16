GFSCA to host Masters’ tourney on Sunday

The Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will be hosting a 10-over Masters’ knockout tournament on Sunday at the Malteenoes Sports Club starting at 10:00am. The competition will be used to intensify preparation for the local teams set to participate in the Florida Cup which is fixed for the following weekend.

Mike’s Wellman, Regal Masters and Ariel Masters have already confirmed their participation. Teams can contact organiser Wayne Jones on 650-1790 or 685-6908 for more information.