GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL cricket St Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary unseats Linden Foundation Secondary

As matches in the GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL reaches the outskirts of the Upper Demerara-Highway District, St Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary created one of the biggest upsets of the 2016/2017 secondary school cricket league, when they dethroned last year’s Upper Demerara-Highway District Champions, Linden Foundation Secondary in a 30 overs match played at the Bayroc ground in Upper Demerara.

Highway zone winners, St. Cuthbert Mission won the toss and took full advantage of such fortune by electing to field first. Apparently having done their homework and realizing that Linden Foundation Secondary are very good at meeting targets, St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary, tested the resolve of Linden Foundation Secondary requesting of them to set a target score. This move proved to be a very brilliant decision, as St. Cuthbert bowlers troubled the Linden Foundation Secondary batsmen, who found it very difficult to score freely, mainly due to some consistent and penetrative bowling by their opponents, coupled with high intensity fielding and motivation gestures. As a consequence, Linden Foundation Secondary folded for a paltry 123 in just 22.5 overs. A shocking start to their supporters, who obviously came to cheer on their proud home favorites, however, this year’s competition seems much more daunting. Jason Fung-Fee top scored with 27.

Bowling for St. Cuthbert’s Mission Aldin Kattow grabbed 3 for 7 off 3.5 overs, Zak Ferreira took 2 for 32 from 5 overs and Rabaul Poousammy 2 for 33 from 5 overs.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary in reply, batted aggressively to reach their target in 14.5 overs, but not before losing 8 wickets. Linden Foundation Secondary must be commended for their effort in the field, which saw them make a desperate attempt to retain their Upper Demerara-Highway District title. However, it was St. Cuthbert’s combative approach that saw them surpass measly target of 124 for victory, as St. Cuthbert’s Mission having been on 122 for 8 from 14.4 overs, ended the game with a six to win the match by 2 wickets.

Batting for St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary Mark Clenkian made an impressive 53, which included 5 sixes and 5 fours. Bowling for Linden Foundation, Jason Fung-Fee claimed 3 for 20 off three overs, while Wendel Courtman and Immanuel LaRose both picked up 2 wickets apiece.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission have now advanced to play East Bank Demerara zone champions, Diamond Secondary for the Upper Demerara-East Bank District Trophy today 16 at the Bayroc ground in Upper Demerara from 11:00 hours.