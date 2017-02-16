Fake website for Parking Meter company brings Mayor’s due diligence work into question

It was only a few months ago that Mayor of the Georgetown City Council, Patricia Chase-Green, assured the nation that “proper due diligence” work was done on National Parking Systems (NPS).

It was this very Mayor who said that NPS is an agency “known to the City Council”, but has partnered with Smart City Solutions forming a consortium that is based in Mexico City for the parking meter project.

She had said that information was provided on the company’s capabilities and various operations in some of the largest cities in the Americas.

The Mayor also told the media that a trip to Mexico and Panama was done to complete the due diligence needed on the contractor, “National Parking Systems/Smart City Solutions”.

But when challenged on Tuesday to say what were the processes of the due diligence work done on the contractors, Chase-Green said she could not recall. Asked to say how NPS’s forged website slipped through her “proper due diligence” exercise, Chase-Green said, “I cannot comment on that. I don’t know what you are talking about. Direct all questions to our PR, Kit Nascimento. See if he knows about it. ”

She was then asked to say if she ever saw at least one parking meter installed by the contractor during her trip to Panama or Mexico or anywhere for that matter. The Mayor said, “I cannot remember. I am at Calypso rehearsal and I am focusing on so many things at once. You would have to ask Kit Nascimento.”

The Mayor refused to entertain another question and ended the call.

Kaieteur News found similarities between the website of National Parking Systems and another international firm, Parking Advisors in Chicago, USA.

PROTEST

Hundreds of Guyanese have since been protesting against the parking meters stating that it is oppressive, reeks of corruption and represents one of the most disgraceful deals of our time.

The group against the parking meter issue has made it clear that it refuses to be placated by temporary cuts in parking meter prices and is calling for the contract to be rescinded.

There is another protest planned for tomorrow.