EDFA Senior League Double-header to kick start action on Sunday at Buxton

Feb 16, 2017 Sports 0

Competition in the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Senior League is set to resume on Sunday with two matches at the Buxton Community Centre ground, East Coast, Demerara.
League action had kicked off in November 2016 but only a few matches were played before the competition was put on hold. In the first match on Sunday, Bachelor’s Adventure Paradise will open their quest to start the year on a good note when they come up against Plaisance Panthers from 14:00hrs.
The feature match will pit home team Buxton Stars against BV Triumph United. According to a press release from the EDFA, matches will be played at the Buxton and Golden Grove grounds on Sundays.
Teams are battling for a top prize of $200,000 with second, third and fourth places attracting $100,000, $75,000 and $50,000, respectively along with trophies to the top two clubs. The most Valuable Player will pocket $25,000 donated by EDFA President Alfred King along with a pair of football boots.
The Best Coach will ride away with brand new motor cycle whilst the Best Goalkeeper will be rewarded with a pair of gloves and ball.
Corporate support for the tournament would have been had from the Ministry of Education Department of Culture Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, Demerara Harbour Bridge, Sterling Products, Integrated Security and Jerrick’s Funeral Parlour, Keltech Document Center, The Trophy Stall and the Guyana Football Federation.

Match Schedule
Date Time Teams Venue
19th Feb. 14:00h Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise vs Plaisance Panthers Buxton
19th Feb. 16:00h BV/Triumph vs Buxton Stars Buxton
26th Feb. 14:00h BV/Triumph United vs Plaisance Panthers Golden Grove
26th Feb. 16:00h Golden Stars vs Mahaica Determinators Golden Grove
5th Mar. 16:00h Buxton Stars vs Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise Buxton
5th Mar. 14:00h BV/Triumph United vs Mahaica Determinators Buxton
12th Mar. 14:00h Ann’s Grove vs Plaisance Panthers Golden Grove
12th Mar. 16:00h Golden Stars vs Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise Golden Grove
19th Mar. 14:00h BV/Triumph United vs Ann’s Grove Buxton
19th Mar. 16:00h Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise vs Plaisance Panthers Buxton
26th Mar. 14:00h Mahaica Determinators vs Buxton Stars Golden Grove
26th Mar. 16:00h Golden Stars vs Plaisance Panthers Golden Grove

