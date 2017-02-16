De Chancellor like de bull going to slaughter house

When dem boys was young dem use to go to de cinema to see Westerns. Dem always like de cowboys who use to tell de world that he gun dead wid he boots on. Some use to go out wid a band. De Chancellor decide that too must go out wid a bang.

A man go to de court and claim how Jagdeo got to get a third term because if he don’t then that man getting violated. Dem boys seh that indeed some men should violate him because two-thirds of de National Assembly voted fuh Jagdeo don’t serve more than two terms. That mean that even people from Jagdeo own party vote that he mustn’t serve more than two terms. That mean that dem change de constitution.

De Chancellor leffing de wuk on Mash Day so on de day before Mash Day he plan to rule pun Jagdeo Third Term motion. Dem boys done know how he gun rule. He vex already because some newspapers write some things and put him against de Attorney General. And de same Attorney General don’t want him to rule because he feel he gun get shaft.

Well de stage set. De Chancellor was planning to rule yesterday but he change he mind. He want to go out wid a bang so de last thing he intend to do is to hand down such a decision that de whole country gun blow up. That is called going out wid a bang.

But some of dem boys seh is de case of de bull and de slaughter house.

Dem boys seh that dem have good reason why Jagdeo pushing fuh come again. He think he is Christ and he got to come again like how Christ coming again.

Dem Caricom leaders come in de country and Jagdeo miss not being wid dem. He is a man fuh dem big occasion. But de poor fella ain’t get invitation. He even beg fuh get a space pun a delegation.

But after a time is another. Talk half and wait fuh de Chancellor big bang.