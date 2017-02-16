Latest update February 16th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap tournament 2017 underway

Feb 16, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel launched its 2017 season with its customary Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament which started yesterday at the Georgetown Club Inc. courts and continues from 6:00pm today.
As usual there will be two categories with the better skilled players participating in the Open Category and the lesser skilled and younger players participating in Category A. This year more than sixty six players have signed up to participate.
Defending champion in the Open category Jason-Ray Khalil is away at school so Nyron Joseph starts with the most difficult handicap of – 22. Some of the other players in this category and their handicaps are Regan Pollard -14, Deje Dias -2, Joseph Mekdeci +4, Taylor Fernandes +4, Dennis Dias +10, Alex Cheeks +3, Daniel Islam +3, Adam Alves +7, David Fernandes +10 and Michael Atherley +10, Javid Rahaman +5, Medhi Ramdhani +7.
In Category A defending champion Samuel Ince-Carvahal starts with a -8 handicap while other top ranked players are Mohyryan Baksh, Abosaide Cadogan, Kirsten Gomes, Madison Fernandes, Aliyah Persaud, Paige Fernandes, Demetrius De Abreu and Gianni Carpenter.
All matches are best of three and action starts each evening at 6.00 pm. The finals of all the categories are set for Sunday February 19 starting at 11.00 am.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap tournament 2017 underway

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap tournament 2017 underway

Feb 16, 2017

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel launched its 2017 season with its customary Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament which started yesterday...
Read More
GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Nedd, Singh and Dick spur Chase Academy to victory over Tutorial High

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Nedd, Singh and Dick spur...

Feb 16, 2017

Yonex brand endorses Narayan Ramdhani

Yonex brand endorses Narayan Ramdhani

Feb 16, 2017

GFSCA to host Masters’ tourney on Sunday

GFSCA to host Masters’ tourney on Sunday

Feb 16, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL cricket St Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary unseats Linden Foundation Secondary

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL cricket St Cuthbert’s...

Feb 16, 2017

Guyana 50-over title drought continues, batsmen unsettled by extra bounce Poor starts, dropped catches and rain in Guyana did not help

Guyana 50-over title drought continues, batsmen...

Feb 16, 2017

Ahmad is new WCUA chairman

Ahmad is new WCUA chairman

Feb 16, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch