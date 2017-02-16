Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap tournament 2017 underway

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel launched its 2017 season with its customary Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament which started yesterday at the Georgetown Club Inc. courts and continues from 6:00pm today.

As usual there will be two categories with the better skilled players participating in the Open Category and the lesser skilled and younger players participating in Category A. This year more than sixty six players have signed up to participate.

Defending champion in the Open category Jason-Ray Khalil is away at school so Nyron Joseph starts with the most difficult handicap of – 22. Some of the other players in this category and their handicaps are Regan Pollard -14, Deje Dias -2, Joseph Mekdeci +4, Taylor Fernandes +4, Dennis Dias +10, Alex Cheeks +3, Daniel Islam +3, Adam Alves +7, David Fernandes +10 and Michael Atherley +10, Javid Rahaman +5, Medhi Ramdhani +7.

In Category A defending champion Samuel Ince-Carvahal starts with a -8 handicap while other top ranked players are Mohyryan Baksh, Abosaide Cadogan, Kirsten Gomes, Madison Fernandes, Aliyah Persaud, Paige Fernandes, Demetrius De Abreu and Gianni Carpenter.

All matches are best of three and action starts each evening at 6.00 pm. The finals of all the categories are set for Sunday February 19 starting at 11.00 am.