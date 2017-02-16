Latest update February 16th, 2017 12:37 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Authorities make smuggled fuel bust at Charity

Feb 16, 2017 News 0

An unknown vessel carrying a substantial amount of fuel was seized and searched on Tuesday on the Charity wharf, Pomeroon.
The confiscated vessel was searched by the coast guard, while the police rolled on to secure the scene. The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) then intervened and continues to monitor the situation.
It is believed that the vessel left a Venezuelan port destined for Guyana.
However while at sea it was intercepted by the coast guard before making its way to the Guyanese port.
The coast guards then took the vessels along with its crew to the coast guard base at the mouth of the Pomeroon River, before transporting the vessel and crew to the Charity Wharf for further investigations.
Kaieteur News has since learnt that fuel is usually smuggled from Venezuela to Guyana via the Pomeroon River. The fuel is then sold to dredge owners and other fuel related businesses in and around the Pomeroon.
Further investigations are still being done.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap tournament 2017 underway

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap tournament 2017 underway

Feb 16, 2017

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel launched its 2017 season with its customary Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament which started yesterday...
Read More
Yonex brand endorses Narayan Ramdhani

Yonex brand endorses Narayan Ramdhani

Feb 16, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Nedd, Singh and Dick spur Chase Academy to victory over Tutorial High

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Nedd, Singh and Dick spur...

Feb 16, 2017

GFSCA to host Masters’ tourney on Sunday

GFSCA to host Masters’ tourney on Sunday

Feb 16, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL cricket St Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary unseats Linden Foundation Secondary

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL cricket St Cuthbert’s...

Feb 16, 2017

Guyana 50-over title drought continues, batsmen unsettled by extra bounce Poor starts, dropped catches and rain in Guyana did not help

Guyana 50-over title drought continues, batsmen...

Feb 16, 2017

Ahmad is new WCUA chairman

Ahmad is new WCUA chairman

Feb 16, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch