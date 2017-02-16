Authorities make smuggled fuel bust at Charity

An unknown vessel carrying a substantial amount of fuel was seized and searched on Tuesday on the Charity wharf, Pomeroon.

The confiscated vessel was searched by the coast guard, while the police rolled on to secure the scene. The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) then intervened and continues to monitor the situation.

It is believed that the vessel left a Venezuelan port destined for Guyana.

However while at sea it was intercepted by the coast guard before making its way to the Guyanese port.

The coast guards then took the vessels along with its crew to the coast guard base at the mouth of the Pomeroon River, before transporting the vessel and crew to the Charity Wharf for further investigations.

Kaieteur News has since learnt that fuel is usually smuggled from Venezuela to Guyana via the Pomeroon River. The fuel is then sold to dredge owners and other fuel related businesses in and around the Pomeroon.

Further investigations are still being done.