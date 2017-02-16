Ahmad is new WCUA chairman

Latest update February 16th, 2017 12:37 AM
Asif Ahmad was elected chairman of the Wakenaam Cricket Umpires Association (WCUA) when the body held its elections on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre, Good Success.
Mohamed Hydar Ali will serve as the Vice Chairman and Looknauth Persaud Secretary. The Treasurer is Khemraj Surujpaul, while the Assistant Secretary Treasurer is Teniram Ramnarine. Vickram Ramnarine is the Public Relations Officer and the committee members are Tulchan Pooran, Safraz Mohamed, Amit Ramnarine and Vijay Persaud.
The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel launched its 2017 season with its customary Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament which started yesterday...
