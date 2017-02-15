West Demerara /East Bank Demerara Guinness Competition…Group stage conclusion and quarter-finals on this evening

Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
The final round of the group stage and quarter-finals to be played this evening when play in the West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition resumes, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
In the opening game at 19:00hrs, West Side Ballers and De Kinderen square off, before Golden Warriors engage Patentia Street Ballers at 19:30hrs.
Next up is the clash between ESPN and Goal Getters from 20:00hrs, before Goed Intent All-Stars and Money Team collide.
Agricola Champion Boys then battle Hustlers from 21:00hrs and this encounter precedes the clash between Brothers United and Tajoe’s Admiral United at 21:30hrs.
The final round-robin fixture is a matchup between defending champion Showstoppers and Jetty at 22:30hrs.
Following the conclusion of the round robin phase, the quarter-finals will begin.
The semi-finals and final will be played on Friday, at the same venue.
The winning team will take home $450,000, the championship trophy and selection to represent the zone at the National Championship.
The second, third and fourth placed teams collect $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
Meanwhile, the current point standings are seen below:
