Savage Masters overcame Regal Masters to take Ogle CC softball crown

Savage Masters defeated Regal Masters by three runs to win the final of the Ogle Community Centre softball tournament which was contested on Sunday.

Batting first, Savage Masters managed 131-3 off their allotted 15 overs. Ramo Malone stuck 42 while Rishie Ramsaywack made 31, Unnis Yusuf 30. Raymond Harper claimed 3-27. Regal Masters responded with 128. Mahase Chunilall led with 54 while Eon Abel got 23 and Rudolph Baker 22 not out. Malone snared 3-27.

In the semi-finals, Regal beat Mike’s Wellman by 36 runs, while Savage got the better of Ariel Masters by 17 runs. Ariel rebounded to beat Mike’s in the third place play-off. The top three teams and Most Valuable Player, Ramo Malone received trophies.

The day’s activity was organised by the executives and members of the Ogle Community Centre to raise funds for the club.