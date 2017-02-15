Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rosignol, New Amsterdam Stellings to be rehabilitated

Feb 15, 2017 News 0

-Construction of roads in Region Ten imminent

During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), contractors vied for the contract to rehabilitate the Rosignol Stelling in Berbice. The procuring entity is the Transport and Harbours Department of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $5.5M.

 

 

 

 

Bidders contended for the contract to rehabilitate the New Amsterdam Stelling, Berbice. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $ 6.2M.

 

 

 

 

Bids were also submitted for the acquisition and installation of a propulsion system. The TH&D is also the procuring entity.  Brenco Shipping &Trading Company Limited was the sole bidder. The announced bid price was $291.4M.

Tenders were open for the supply, delivery and installation of security equipment for the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA). Massy Technology Guyana Limited was the sole bidder for this project with a bid price of $1.6M.

Tenders were also open for the contract, “Procurement of slide scanner sonar”. The procuring entity was listed as the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

 

 

 

 

Tenders were open for the supply, delivery and testing of computers and accessories. The Ministry of Education is the procuring entity.

 

 

 

 

Tenders were also open for the procurement of goods for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). This contract was divided into four Lots: Lot One, drugs and supplies; Lot Two, office supplies; Lot Three, field supplies; and Lot Four, janitorial supplies.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contractors also vied for GECOM contract, “Provision of security for 2017”.

 

 

 

 

Multimillion-dollar bids were submitted for the procurement of medical supplies for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for 2018.

 

 

 

 

Also, bids were submitted for the procurement of pharmaceuticals for 2018.

 

 

 

 

Finally, tenders were open for the construction of urban roads in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice). This contract was divided into Lots: Lot Five, the rehabilitation of the Teachers’ Hostel Road in Mackenzie; and Lot Six, the rehabilitation of One Mile to Canvas City to One Mile Road, Wismar. The engineer’s estimate for Lot Five is $22.3M and $27.1 M for Lot Six.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Savage Masters overcame Regal Masters to take Ogle CC softball crown

Savage Masters overcame Regal Masters to take Ogle CC softball crown

Feb 15, 2017

Savage Masters defeated Regal Masters by three runs to win the final of the Ogle Community Centre softball tournament which was contested on Sunday. Batting first, Savage Masters managed 131-3 off...
Read More
Local weightlifters gear up for competitive trials for international meet

Local weightlifters gear up for competitive...

Feb 15, 2017

DCC sends condolences to Harper family

DCC sends condolences to Harper family

Feb 15, 2017

B’dos International Beach Soccer Showcase…Jaguars end Tourney with 4-3 win over Antigua

B’dos International Beach Soccer...

Feb 14, 2017

Limacol Round Robion / Knockout Football Competition…Quarter-finalists decided after Round Robin phase ends

Limacol Round Robion / Knockout Football...

Feb 14, 2017

Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Former champs Lodge impress

Milo 18 and under Schools Football...

Feb 14, 2017

‘Jaguars still have a lot of work to before Bahamas’ says TD

‘Jaguars still have a lot of work to before...

Feb 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch