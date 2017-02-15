Rosignol, New Amsterdam Stellings to be rehabilitated

-Construction of roads in Region Ten imminent

During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), contractors vied for the contract to rehabilitate the Rosignol Stelling in Berbice. The procuring entity is the Transport and Harbours Department of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $5.5M.

Bidders contended for the contract to rehabilitate the New Amsterdam Stelling, Berbice. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $ 6.2M.

Bids were also submitted for the acquisition and installation of a propulsion system. The TH&D is also the procuring entity. Brenco Shipping &Trading Company Limited was the sole bidder. The announced bid price was $291.4M.

Tenders were open for the supply, delivery and installation of security equipment for the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA). Massy Technology Guyana Limited was the sole bidder for this project with a bid price of $1.6M.

Tenders were also open for the contract, “Procurement of slide scanner sonar”. The procuring entity was listed as the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

Tenders were open for the supply, delivery and testing of computers and accessories. The Ministry of Education is the procuring entity.

Tenders were also open for the procurement of goods for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). This contract was divided into four Lots: Lot One, drugs and supplies; Lot Two, office supplies; Lot Three, field supplies; and Lot Four, janitorial supplies.

Contractors also vied for GECOM contract, “Provision of security for 2017”.

Multimillion-dollar bids were submitted for the procurement of medical supplies for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for 2018.

Also, bids were submitted for the procurement of pharmaceuticals for 2018.

Finally, tenders were open for the construction of urban roads in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice). This contract was divided into Lots: Lot Five, the rehabilitation of the Teachers’ Hostel Road in Mackenzie; and Lot Six, the rehabilitation of One Mile to Canvas City to One Mile Road, Wismar. The engineer’s estimate for Lot Five is $22.3M and $27.1 M for Lot Six.