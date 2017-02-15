Pride will play tough cricket, warns Carter

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Ace batsman Jonathan Carter has warned that Barbados Pride will be at their best for the semi-finals of the Regional Super50 which bowl off in Antigua today.

Last year’s losing finalists, Pride dominated Group B staged here, losing just one of their eight games as they accumulated 33 points to top their group ahead, five points ahead of the second placed Jamaica Scorpions.

Pride take on Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the second semi-final at Coolidge Cricket Ground, with Carter buoyant ahead of the contest.

“At the end of the day it is cricket so we will play on the day and see how it goes,” said the in-form left-hander following Pride’s resounding victory over CCC Marooners in their last preliminary game on Sunday.

“In terms of preparation, Barbados Pride we are ready and we are going to play tough cricket. We are all gelling together as a team and a unit and it’s just a matter of playing good cricket on the day.”

He added: “Application, dedication and determination, those are the three words I would use. If you saw a couple of the games we had a few challenges and we came out victorious and two of those occasions batting second, and that was the product of having determination and dedication to win.

“I am sure that the guys in the team are ready and willing to win this tournament.”

Carter has been one of the mainstays of the Pride batting, gathering three half-centuries during the preliminary round en route to an aggregate of 300 runs at an average of 42.

The West Indies batsman said he had entered the tournament full of confidence and though he had failed to score a hundred, his self-belief was still high as the knock out stage approached.

“I’ve taken my confidence from the first game. It’s just a matter of me applying myself for the semi-finals and finals if we do get there, so it’s just a matter of my thinking and the situation of the game.

He continued: “I’m full of confidence. I’ve been striking the ball pretty well. I wanted to go on to a hundred [against Marooners] but I had a job to do for the team as always, and I’m a team person so I tried to continue in upping the run rate and it was unfortunate that I got out on 79.”

The first semi-final is set for Wednesday at Coolidge between reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago and Scorpions.