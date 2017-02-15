Patchwork plagiarism? …Parking company copies information from other websites

There is the old saying that great minds think alike. But in this instance, the similarities between

the website of National Parking Systems (NPS) and another international firm, Parking Advisors in Chicago, USA takes that old adage to new heights.

On its website, http://184.154.188.35/~logotest/im/nps/home-blog/, NPS speaks about having “deep experience” in “driving value for parking assets across the country.”

In this regard, the company speaks to its “Asset Management” Capabilities.

In this category, NPS cites its work with the Hudson River Plaza, a building which could not be located.

NPS on its website says, “Hudson River Plaza is a nearly one million square foot office building with a 1,300 space parking garage located on New York’s West Side. NPS was hired to identify opportunities to increase cash flow and implement a plan to capitalize on those opportunities.

“We identified significant pricing and marketing opportunities as well as revenue leakage gaps. We executed an aggressive asset management program, improving operations, replacing the existing operator and marketing the garage over a 15 month period.

“Financial performance increased over $1,000,000 even though office occupancy decreased slightly.”

The other firm, called Parking Advisors in Chicago, at http://www.parkingadv.com/cases.html, also speaks about its experience in Asset Management. It cites 500 West Monroe. This building was found via Google maps.

On its website, the company says, “500 West Monroe is a nearly one million square foot office building with a 1,300 space parking garage located in Chicago’s west loop. Parking Advisors was hired to identify opportunities to increase cash flow and implement a plan to capitalize on those opportunities.

“We identified significant pricing and marketing opportunities as well as revenue leakage gaps. We executed an aggressive asset management program, improving operations, replacing the existing operator and marketing the garage over a 15 month period.

Financial performance increased over $1,000,000 even though office occupancy decreased slightly.”

The only changes made by NPS are the name of the buildings, their location and the names of the company.

But the resemblance between the two websites does not stop there. NPS goes on to talk about its due diligence.

In this regard, the company on its website says, “Civic Center is a high rise residential project with commercial space and a multi-level parking garage. Our client was purchasing the project and engaged NPS to provide solid parking financial projections.

“We collected data directly from the operator’s billing system and the onsite revenue control system and leveraged that data to project future cash flows. We also performed a market study and identified opportunities and risks.

“As a result of our analysis, our client had a firm financial model as well as an understanding of the risks and opportunities of the parking asset. We also identified significant opportunities to increase revenue and decrease expenses.”

The other company, also speaks about due diligence.

It says, “Onterie Center is a high rise residential project with commercial space and a multi-level parking garage. Our client was purchasing the project and engaged Parking Advisors to provide solid parking financial projections.

“We collected data directly from the operator’s billing system and the onsite revenue control system and leveraged that data to project future cash flows. We also performed a market study and identified opportunities and risks.

“As a result of our analysis, our client had a firm financial model as well as an understanding of the risks and opportunities of the parking asset. We also identified significant opportunities to increase revenue and decrease expenses.”

Operator FPF project

The similarities between the two web pages also continue as both speak to an Operator project.

Parking Advisors spoke about having an operator RFP Project. Its website says, “The Breakers at Edgewater Beach is a senior living community located in Chicago. The owner struggled to understand why the asset did not achieve greater financial performance and contacted Parking Advisors.

“We evaluated and benchmarked the performance of the facility against similar facilities and audited the operations. We determined that changing the operator would lower expenses and we identified additional strategies to improve operations.

“We collected proposals from operators, interviewed the operators and negotiated out hidden mark-ups and fees operators typically charge. As a result, net operating income increased over $100,000 or 110%.”

NPS coincidentally has a related project with an incredibly similar writing. It says, “Overview Living is a senior living community located in New York. The owner struggled to understand why the asset did not achieve greater financial performance and contacted NPS.

“We evaluated and benchmarked the performance of the facility against similar facilities and audited the operations. We determined that changing the operator would lower expenses and we identified additional strategies to improve operations.

“We collected proposals from operators, interviewed the operators and negotiated out hidden mark-ups and fees operators typically charge. As a result, net operating income increased over $100,000 or 110%.”

PARTNERS

The original plan was that NPS would join forces with Smart City Solutions (SCS) to install solar-powered parking meters in critical areas in Georgetown. However, the parking meter contract makes no mention of NPS. It appears that NPS has taken a seat in the background while SCS has been leading the way on the installation aspect of the project.

The Chairman for NPS is Ifa Kamua Cush. He is also a director on SCS, a company which has no website.

Cush who emerged on the local business scene last year, following an announcement by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) that parking meters will be introduced to ease congestion in certain sections of the city, is facing public scrutiny for details emerging from his sordid past.

According to the information contained in online documents, on March 15, 2002 Cush, who is a chief player in the controversial parking meter project, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree in the County Court of Nassau County.

He was sentenced to four months in jail and five years of probation, and he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,981.50.

PROTEST

Hundreds of Guyanese have since been protesting against the parking meters stating that it is oppressive, reeks of corruption and represents one of the most disgraceful deals of our time.

The group against the parking meter issue has made it clear that it refuses to be placated by temporary cuts in parking meter prices and is calling for the contract to be rescinded.

There is another protest planned for tomorrow.