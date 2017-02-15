My second open letter to President Granger

Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:20 AM

Dear Editor,
Thank you for publishing my first open letter to President Granger. This is my second. My missive follows: Dear President Granger, by now, any reasonable thinking person would expect that your administration would have rolled out some sort of program, designed to provide massive employment for our youths, perhaps a few leadership programs and some sort of empowerment system for our women. To date, all we got from your administration is lip service, arrogance from a few of your ministers, and ineptitude from others.
As a citizen of this potentially great nation, and the leader of a new political party, I find it necessary to confront you on these and other issues. Rather than spending millions of wasted dollars on projects that are not necessary and placing billions of dollars in the hands of some REOs who give out questionable contracts to their friends and party comrades who really cannot justify their work, or establishing a Consulate in Trinidad which we do not need at this time, why not invest in our youths, women and children?
Mr. President, have you ordered an audit recently into the spending of some REOs? Have you or any of your ministers, bothered to take notice of how almost all of the REOs in different regions, went from rags to riches almost overnight? Mr. President the REO Management system under your administration is worst that it was under the former PPP administration. A good case in point to note is the former REO of Region 9 who was just charged with a criminal offence and subsequently placed on $200,000 bail. I am not commenting on the case; one is innocent until proven guilty. I am just stating a fact and it is a fact he is charged
Mr. President, the regional system is broken, just like your promises to our youths. This is just my observation on a few matters. It is called corruption right under your nose.
Michael Ryan, Ms. – JD
General Secretary
Justice Reform and Democracy

