Man burns house two weeks after wife drinks kerosene

A Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man allegedly set his house on fire, two weeks after his wife drank kerosene in an attempt to escape from domestic violence.

The man has been identified as Rampersaud Seepersaud. He is currently nursing burns to his hands at the Diamond Hospital.

His wife who has been identified as Sandra Seepersaud is currently in the care of Help and Shelter. The couple’s two children, Mandy, 19, and Randy, 15, were not at home when the house was set on fire.

Mandy Seepersaud was staying with her aunt, who lives next door to their Lot 89 A Covent Garden home while her brother was staying at another relative’s home.

Around 04:30 hrs yesterday, the young woman said that she woke up and decided to peep out her bedroom window only to realise that their home was on fire.

“I see a light and I know we don’t have so bright light in the house so I wake up everybody and tell them fire,” the young Seepersaud said.

While fire-fighters could not save their two-storey home, neighbouring buildings were saved.

Seepersaud said that it seemed as though her father, after seeing the fire, locked the house and went out in the road.

He later returned and told ranks from the Guyana Fire Service that he had left a fan on and suggested that that might be the cause for the blaze.

However, the man’s children seemed convinced that he started the fire. His son said that he found a burnt chair at the back of the yard and assumed that his father might have lighted the chair first but started another one in the kitchen.

“We have two fans and both were working well so it cannot be that. He had to start that fire because he told my aunt that he will burn her house because he thought she was hiding my mother,” Mandy Seepersaud noted.

She explained that her mother suffered from daily abuses at the hands of her father for a number of years.

“He works whenever he wants to work and he drinks all the time, and when my mother got a job, he called her workplace and told them that she was having an affair with the guard and that she was stealing, just to get her fired,” the young lady revealed.

She said that the torment got unbearable and her mother drank kerosene and was hospitalized for a week.

“When she come out, she was placed in Help and Shelter care and my father keep finding out where she is and he thought my aunt was hiding her so he told her (aunt) he would burn her house,” Mandy said.

The police have not taken a statement from the suspect as yet.