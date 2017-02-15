Local weightlifters gear up for competitive trials for international meet

Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
The nation’s top weightlifters will vie for a spot on the team to represent Guyana at the Manuel Suarez Weightlifting Tournament scheduled for March 20 – 26, 2017 in Havana, Cuba when the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) stage a national trial on Sunday February 19 at the Michael Parris Fitness Centre, National Park starting at 10:00hrs.
Already, lifters from several gyms across the country have conformed to the registration requirements and administrators are optimistic of a highly competitive meet.
The Manuel Suarez Tournament is high calibre event within the Pan-American Circuit that also encompasses an educational forum where the latest sport science research and coaching techniques are divulged to all participants.
