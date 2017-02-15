Linden Teen charged for robbing woman, attacking Police

Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:15 AM

A teenager was remanded to prison on Monday when he appeared before Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
On February 8, last, at Canvas City, Wismar Linden, while being armed with a gun the teen allegedly robbed Lynnette Richmond of four gold chains value $210,000, four rings value $80,000 and one silver ring value $3,500.
It is also alleged that on February 7, last, at the Mackenzie Sport Club Ground, Linden he assaulted a police officer.
The handy man pleaded not guilty to the charges.
While Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones did not gave facts in the matters he objected to bail based on the serious nature of the offence and penalty it attracts.
The defendant was remanded to prison and he will make his next Court appearance on February 21, at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

