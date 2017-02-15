Letter to the Sports Editor…Clarifying my position on the AAG Elections

Dear Editor,

Please permit me space in your newspaper to sensitise the sporting public, and more particularly, the athletics fraternity on my position as it relates to track and field in Guyana.

The recently concluded Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Elections saw Mr. Aubrey Hutson returning as President, defeating Mr. Shen Fung six votes to three. Prior to the Elections, I wrote a letter to the Returning Officer, Dr. Karen Pilgrim (as permitted in the AAG Constitution), indicating that in my absence from the Annual General Meeting, I would be willing to accept the position of Vice-President under Mr. Fung’s stewardship after I was nominated for that post. That simply meant that I was not willing to serve under the Presidency of Mr. Hutson.

I wish to remind the athletics fraternity that my withdrawal of an injunction that was filed in 2013, after the illegal voting of clubs was permitted to defeat me, was an act of goodwill after much consultation and pleas from the athletics fraternity. This was to allow the sport of track and field to avoid the court dilemma as cricket, for instance.

In news emanating from some media houses following the AAG Elections, it was indicated that I received one vote only, which came as a surprise to me since my letter to the Returning Officer was clear on my position. Obviously, the voter did not understand the contents of my letter.

As the Chairman of the Boyce/Jefford Track and Field Classic, I will continue to work to ensure that the sport remains vibrant and to ensure athletes are rewarded for their hard work and performance.

I trust that this new AAG Executive will not permit Mr. Hutson to drag the sport down any slippery slope, and I trust that all athletes that merit selection to represent this land of ours, whether locally or overseas-based, will be treated equally.

Respectfully,

Colin Boyce