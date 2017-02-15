Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Jagdeo is a real, real badman

Feb 15, 2017

When Jagdeo was president he set such an example that now that a new government is in place people can’t believe that what dem tek fuh granted was crookishness.
Is now dem boys see why Jagdeo vex and complaining because people got to pay fuh nuff of de things dem use to get fuh free.
In he party stronghold in Berbice people live in Government quarters for free although dem had to pay rent. When one of de regional boss tell dem that dem got to pay dem seh that is only Jagdeo can tell dem. That is how de people start to collect rent from dem salary.
One man suh bareface that he go to court to sue de government because it collecting rent money. That matter deh before a judge. Jagdeo suing too.
Soulja Bai seh that anybody who owe de government got to pay before dem can lef de country. Jagdeo claiming how Soulja Bai infringing on people right to travel.
But dem boys seh de same Soulja Bai inherit de law wha Jagdeo put in place. Jagdeo law seh that if somebody owe tax dem can’t lef de country. And besides dem have another law which seh if you tek a government contract you can’t travel unless you pay off de contract.
But Jagdeo suing. He is a badman. He carrying de government to court while wid all de forensic audit Soulja Bai can’t carry Jagdeo to court. Dem boys seh is suh people does know badman.
Dem boys does also know sick people by de number of tablets dem does drink and that is how dem know that de whole of de Elections Commission sick.
Dem boys sit down at de tender board yesterday and hear how GECOM want $75 million in drugs fuh this year. At first, people think was cocaine GECOM was buying but Dr Steve seh that is not de case.
He too is a badman.
Talk half and wait to her bout more badman.

