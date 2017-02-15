Hardship when cases transferred from Suddie Court to Charity Court

Dear Editor,

I would like you to publish this letter without the use of my name because I am the litigant .You can safely put my signature as “litigant.” Unnecessary inconvenience, hardship and suffering are being endured by litigants in the Region 2 district when their cases that would be normally dealt with at the sitting of the Suddie Court are transferred way down to the Charity Court. What could be the reason for the present presiding magistrate Dylon Bess doing so, is beyond the understanding of affected litigants who see the move as a step in the wrong direction with the financial strain in travelling alone becoming too burdensome and beyond their reach.

Several litigants including myself against whom the transfer was made want the relevant authorities to intervene so that it becomes compulsory for the sake of convenience for all cases that fall within the confines of the Suddie Court area to remain there at all times. The return passenger fare by a single person is one thousand dollars with some spending having to be done on getting a meal or so and it becomes much more expensive in the case of an elderly person having to be assisted and when witnesses have to travel up to Charity as well.

When travelling from Supenaam end to Charity it will cost much more. Before now it was the practice for the Suddie Court to deal with cases between Supenaam and Queenstown for Anna Regina Court between Queenstown and Dartmouth and for Charity between Dartmouth and the Pomeroon River. An offender on the first appearance could be taken to any court at the earliest possible time but for trial it must be confined to the prescribed court as a matter of convenience for the litigants.

Some litigants from the Onderneeming Sand Pit being so near to the Suddie Court find it difficult at times to pay a hundred dollars fare more so to “fork out” thousands to reach Charity which could be avoided. The Suddie Court is not short of anything to make it unworthy for working conditions in any way whatsoever and is available for use on any court day. The regular magistrate for the district is Mr. Sunil Scarce who always made it easy as possible for litigants.

