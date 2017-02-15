Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:10 AM

Former murder accused remanded on attempt murder charge

Feb 15, 2017

A gold miner who was previously charged for murder was yesterday remanded to prison on an

REMANDED: Shawn Filiicene

attempt murder charge.
Shawn Filiicene appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
Particulars of the allegation stated that on February 11, at Iwang, Backdam, Potaro River, with intent to commit murder he wounded Manuel DeSantos.
The 43-year-old accused was told to return to court on April 18, in the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.
Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones said that Filiicene was previously charged for murder. However the charge was withdrawn.
Prosecutor Jones pointed out that the virtual complainant received multiple stab wounds to the neck and is still hospitalized in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, in another case, a 33-year-old farmer was yesterday released on $300,000 bail after being slapped with a wounding charge.
Lawrence Gomes of Paramakatoi, pleaded not guilty to the allegation which stated that on January 29, at Paramakatoi, North Pakaraima, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted bodily harm on Rawlinson Robin.
Attorney Everston Lammy-Singh in a bail petition told the court that his client is the sole breadwinner of his home. Prosecutor Jones did not oppose bail for Gomes but requested that it be granted in a substantial amount.
Further, Prosecutor Jones disclosed that the parties are known to each other since they reside in the same village. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered the defendant not to go within 50 feet of the virtual complainant or witnesses in the matter.
This case will be called again on March 7, in the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

