Essequibo businessman begins bottling coconut water

Guyana is well known as the Land of Many Waters, but it would soon be known as the land of pure and genuine coconut water. Successful entrepreneur of the Essequibo Coast, Roopan Ramotar, has successfully established his new business venture ‘Rooster Pomeroon Fresh Coconut Water’ with the vision of manufacturing and bottling pure coconut water.

This newly established business is located at Land of Plenty on the Essequibo Coast, just 11 minutes away from Anna Regina

Mr. Ramotar told Kaieteur News last Thursday that coconut water is the first in the line of Rooster products. He has plans to expand his business and venture into the processing of virgin coconut oil, coconut jelly and other coconut-related products.

Roopan Ramotar, popularly known as ‘Fowl Cock’, commenced the operation five years ago. He began processing coconut water last August and has been making great strides ever since.

Ramotar stated, “Many manufacturers go into manufacturing without any reliable source of raw material.” As such he commenced his operation by first planting his own coconut farms which provides him with at least 60 per cent of the coconuts he needs.

His farms are equipped to handle both drought and floods are said to provide him with some 500 acres of coconuts. As a result Roopan Ramotar now reaps 125,000 to 140,000 coconuts per month.

He estimates that by 2020 he should be able to reap about 8 million coconuts per annum.

Mr. Ramotar has a local market here in Guyana, however he said that he also has international markets in Trinidad and Tobago. He’s currently seeking markets in Barbados.

He was recently informed that the agriculture department in Barbados is now implementing a barrier between the Guyana Barbados coconut trades. As such he is pleading with Guyana’s agriculture ministry to review the trade agreement with Barbados.

Ramotar also believes that the government should provide incentives to the coconut industry since it is a growing and surviving industry.

For all the talk about the trade barrier, the CARICOM Secretariat said that it was not aware of any barrier between Guyana and Barbados, especially since there is the CARICOM Single Market.

Coconut contains potassium which helps to stabilize blood pressure and can even prevent headaches and cramps.

Roopan believes that coconut water is unlike any other beverage since it is very much beneficial for a healthy population, as such he thinks that government should remove the vat off of coconut water and make it more affordable for citizens.

Ramotar also made it clear to this newspaper that he’s been around the world and had an opportunity to try various varieties of coconut water, still Rooster Pomeroon Coconut Water is the best he’s ever tasted.

“Pomeroon coconut water is the best because we add no chemical or preservatives,” he added, “It’s all about freezing and picking the coconuts at the right time.”

Rooster’s coconut water is believed to have a shelf life of one year if kept in freezing, when the seal is broken however the water is expected to have a life of two to three weeks if stored below 4 degrees Celsius. (Romario Blair)