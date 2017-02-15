DCC sends condolences to Harper family

The President, Executive and members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) regret the passing of Mrs. Lynette Harper, the mother of two of the stalwart members of the club– Roger and Mark Harper.

The Club sympathizes with our colleagues and joins with them in mourning the loss of their dear mother.

It is our sincere wish that the Divine Architect of the Universe will endow them with strength of character, courage and fortitude to withstand and endure this difficult period of bereavement – as we are sure in the knowledge that “TO LIVE IN THE HEARTS OF THOSE WE LEAVE BEHIND IS NOT TO DIE.”

Her memory will forever burn bright and clear in the hearts and minds of the Harper brother’s extended family at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).