Complaint against Good Hope/ Pomona NDC

Dear Editor,

A shaky coconut tree trunk with the top portion already blown off in my neighbour’s yard remains ever so much risky to fall and damage my property at Aurora Village in Region 2. But what is even more worrying is that the owner has refused to cut it down and the Government agencies in the district are refusing to take the appropriate action in keeping with their responsibility to provide a service to the community.

The imminent collapse will inevitably put me in unnecessary expenses to effect repairs when with the proper step could be taken. This could well have been avoided as a stitch in time saves nine. It is beyond my understanding for the negative response being shown by the Public Health Department and the Good Hope/Pomona Neighbourhood Democratic Council in failing to do their job in a proper manner not as a favour but in the line of their duty.

Both of these bodies are under obligation to deal with my predicament but their functions turned out to be non-existent and impotent so what are they paid to do? For several months approaches were made to deal with my complaint with only promises being made with no action which is unreasonable and unacceptable. Can someone advise me as to what can be done now?

Khusiyal Persaud