Businessman accused of obtaining money for property under false pretence

A businessman appeared in a city court yesterday after he allegedly obtained money for a house and land from a woman by false pretence.

The man, Harry Baptiste, a businessman, of Queenstown, Georgetown was granted bail in the sum

of $200,000 after he made an appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between December 5, 2016 and January 11, 2017, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $2.5M from Audrey Mootoosammy, claiming that he was in the position to sell a house and land situated at Providence, East Bank Demerara, knowing same to be false.

He was instructed to return to court on February 22.

Bernard DaSilva, attorney for the accused, indicated that his client and the virtual complaint are in discussions which may see the matter not proceeding to trial.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones did not oppose bail for Baptiste.

In her address to the court, Mootoosammy said that she wants the matter to be resolved but Baptiste is not being cooperative.

In another case, the Chief Magistrate admitted a goldminer to $300,000 bail, after he denied a fraudulent conversion charge.

It is alleged that on February 8, at Lethem, Central Rupununi, being solely entrusted with 141 penny weight of raw gold valued $1, 666,850, to deliver same to Roxanne Rambisham, Jerold Browne, converted same to his own use and benefit.

Browne, 26, of Lot 68 North Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was ordered to appear in the Lethem Magistrate’s Court on March 7.

Prosecutor Jones had no objections to the defendant being admitted to bail. He however requested for it to be granted in a substantial amount. Prosecutor Jones also disclosed that Browne has no antecedents.