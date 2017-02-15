Berbice Volleyball Association holds one day extravaganza for schools on Friday

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) will be hosting a volleyball extravaganza for secondary and primary schools in East Berbice Corentyne, Region six.

The BVA, which is one of the most active sports associations in the country, will be doing the activity in collaboration with its suicide prevention drive.

The one day activity will be held on Friday, at the Port Mourant Community Development Centre and is expected to get started at 13:00hrs.

The day’s events are the first of two phases that will involve schools in the Region.

The activities will involve various types of volleyball games, novelty events (with prizes), coaching/training and cultural activities among other events.

Among the schools expected to be involved are Guysuco Apprentice Training Center, Skeldon Line Path Secondary, Skeldon High School, Tagore Memorial Secondary, Central Corentyne, Black Bush Secondary, Winifred Gaskin Secondary, Manchester Secondary Corentyne Comprehensive, Port Mourant Secondary, Lower Corentyne Secondary, Berbice High School and Berbice Educational Institute.

Among the Primary schools expected to be a part of the action are- Auclyne Primary, Tain Primary, Port Mourant Primary, Rose Hall Primary, Belvedere Primary, Albion Primary and Cropper Primary. (Samuel Whyte)