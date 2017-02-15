Arrest Warrant, Recovery of Asset Treaties at advanced stage of deliberations – Caricom SG

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) is looking at a number of legal instruments formulated to enhance cooperation between member states in the fight against crime.

Secretary-General (SG) of the Community, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, during a Press Conference at the Caricom Secretariat at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown yesterday, disclosed that some of these instruments are in advance stages whilst others are not.

Ambassador LaRocque continued that Heads of Government would have discussed these instruments at length resulting in two particular instruments being awarded priority attention and action. These instruments are the Arrest Warrant Treaty and the Recovery of Assets Treaty.

The SG was at the time, briefing local and regional media operatives on some of the matters that are expected to be addressed at the 28th Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom slated to be held in Guyana on February 16 and 17.

During a recent Post-Cabinet Press Briefing in Georgetown, Minister Joseph Harmon had stated – with regard to the Arrest Warrant Treaty – that the adoption of this legislation will simplify the procedures by which fugitives from justice are returned to participating member states to face criminal prosecution or serve judicial sentences.

The Treaty is one of the regional security instruments that was formulated to enhance cooperation between member states in the fight against crime and to reduce the complexity, cost and delays in the existing extradition arrangements inherent in the Region.

The Recovery of Assets Treaty is a legal instrument that will allow Member states to retrieve assets stashed aboard which were obtained by ill-gotten means.

This instrument was birthed from the Crime and Security Strategy that was adopted at Caricom’s 24th Intercessional Meeting held in Haiti in October 2013. During this meeting, it was pointed out that the utilisation of asset recovery as a tool, will aid tremendously in the fight against organised crime.

Quizzed on how advanced this instrument was at the level of Caricom, the Secretary-General responded: “Negotiations for that are very well advanced. It has received the attention of the Council for Crime and Security and latterly, by the Legal Affairs Committee which is comprised of (the Region’s) Attorneys General.

At this time, we are not at the position to say that we are going to adopt this instrument at this sitting but we are very well advanced in getting this done. Our hope was to already get this done but I have to admit that these legal instruments require careful examinations and that’s where we are. But it is very well advanced,”

The Arrest Warrant Treaty is also being negotiated and is currently in an advanced stage of deliberation, Ambassador LaRocque noted.

Quizzed on whether these instruments will be signed during the confab this week, the SG said; “What normally happens is that once it gets the clearance of the Legal Affairs Committee, then recommendation is made to the conference of Heads of Government that it is ready for adoption and that’s where the signature takes place. We are not quite there as yet.”