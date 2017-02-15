Alleged purse snatcher beaten to death at Good Hope

– female AFC Councilor, father detained

Police are questioning a female Alliance For Change Councillor and her father, in connection with the vigilante-style beating death of a 22-year-old man at Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo.

The victim, who is said to be a fisherman, was allegedly beaten with pieces of wood at around 16. 30 hrs, shortly after accosting the AFC member.

One report stated that the man, whose surname was given as Nazamadeen, had attempted to snatch the woman’s handbag while she was walking.

It is alleged that the woman, a 28-year-old dental technician, complained to her father, and the ‘thief’ was pursued, tied and beaten. He succumbed shortly after.

The dental technician and her 48-year-old father were subsequently taken into custody.

Reports indicate that Nazamadeen was slain shortly after seeking refuge in the burnt-out property where elderly rice farmer Mohamed Munir and his wife, Bibi Jamila Munir, were slain in April, 2016.

He is said to be the brother of one of the accused in the murder of the elderly couple.

A photograph provided to Kaieteur News shows the shirtless man standing on a shed in the Munir’s property. Another photograph shows him lying motionless on the parapet.

A resident told Kaieteur News that she was sitting outside her house when she saw the man running into the burnt out property, with occupants in a vehicle in pursuit. The man then clambered up on a shed and began cursing. He eventually climbed down, only to be caught and beaten.

She said that she later learnt that he had died.

Kaieteur news understands that the robbery victim resides at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.