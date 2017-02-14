Tenders invited for construction of Mahdia radio station

Invitation to bid for the establishment of yet another hinterland radio station has begun. The Office of the Prime Minister, which has responsibility for the public information sector, is inviting eligible and qualified bidders for the construction of ‘Facilities for Mahdia Radio Station’ in Region Eight.

It is anticipated, that similar to Radio Paiwomak, and Radio Lethem in Region Nine, and Radio Mabaruma in Region One, local community produced programmes will be broadcast, in addition to national programmes.

Bids will be opened from today and will close on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, said that radio stations will also be established in areas such as Aishalton, Region Nine; Moruca, Region One; and Orealla, Region Six.

At the launch of Radio Mabaruma on June 11, 2016, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo underscored the importance of having such a communication facility in Region One.

“People in the hinterland areas must be brought on stream with what is happening in the rest of Guyana, and eventually a two-way communication will take place. We will start to carry news from interior areas, not only about indigenous peoples, but also the news from the mining community, the forestry community and others,” the Prime Minister said.

Radio Lethem was launched on May 22, 2016 in the Region Nine town.

The aim of the government’s community radio stations project is to link the indigenous communities through communication. The established radio stations are all affiliates of the National Communications Network (NCN) and are broadcasting on the national frequency.