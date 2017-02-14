SOPHIA WOMAN FEARS JILTED EX LOVER

-‘Turpin’ on the run after torching house

The beginning of this year has not been kind to Younette Roberts. Back in January, she lost her ‘A’

Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown home, in which she had hundreds of thousands of dollars in valuables. Still, she managed to console herself with the fact that she was still breathing, but this was short lived, because the woman is now fearful for her life.

Leon Anthony, also known as Turpin, is Roberts’ ex-lover, and the man responsible for torching her home.

“He wasn’t a very good man, and after I live with he for a while, I decide fuh end things and put he out,” the disturbed woman told Kaieteur News.

She explained that it was shortly after the man’s eviction that threats started to come.

“He used to tell people to tell me that bad things gon happen.”

And so they did, because Roberts is now without a home of her own.

“Now, he telling me that the fire was just the beginning, and that everything gon end when he tek my life,” the woman complained.

She told this newspaper that despite the police being aware of the danger she is in, nothing is being done to apprehend the arson suspect.

A high-ranking official of the Guyana Police Force told this newspaper that the Turkeyen Police Station is aware of the woman’s disturbances and are working “feverishly” to arrest Anthony.

“The last thing we heard was that he was staying in a house at Plaisance, (East Coast Demerara), and we are going to look into it.”

Roberts, not having much faith in the operations of the police force, is pleading for the public’s assistance in locating, and hopefully arresting Anthony.