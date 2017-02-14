Latest update February 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

SOPHIA WOMAN FEARS JILTED EX LOVER

Feb 14, 2017 News 0

-‘Turpin’ on the run after torching house

The beginning of this year has not been kind to Younette Roberts. Back in January, she lost her ‘A’

ARSON SUSPECT, LEON “TURPIN” ANTHONY

Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown home, in which she had hundreds of thousands of dollars in valuables. Still, she managed to console herself with the fact that she was still breathing, but this was short lived, because the woman is now fearful for her life.
Leon Anthony, also known as Turpin, is Roberts’ ex-lover, and the man responsible for torching her home.
“He wasn’t a very good man, and after I live with he for a while, I decide fuh end things and put he out,” the disturbed woman told Kaieteur News.
She explained that it was shortly after the man’s eviction that threats started to come.
“He used to tell people to tell me that bad things gon happen.”
And so they did, because Roberts is now without a home of her own.
“Now, he telling me that the fire was just the beginning, and that everything gon end when he tek my life,” the woman complained.
She told this newspaper that despite the police being aware of the danger she is in, nothing is being done to apprehend the arson suspect.
A high-ranking official of the Guyana Police Force told this newspaper that the Turkeyen Police Station is aware of the woman’s disturbances and are working “feverishly” to arrest Anthony.
“The last thing we heard was that he was staying in a house at Plaisance, (East Coast Demerara), and we are going to look into it.”
Roberts, not having much faith in the operations of the police force, is pleading for the public’s assistance in locating, and hopefully arresting Anthony.

More in this category

Sports

B’dos International Beach Soccer Showcase…Jaguars end Tourney with 4-3 win over Antigua

B’dos International Beach Soccer Showcase…Jaguars end Tourney...

Feb 14, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados On the back of a couple of goals from Jamal Haynes and goals from Jermaine Grandison and Skipper Deshawn Joseph, Guyana’s Golden Jaguars ended the three-night Barbados...
Read More
Limacol Round Robion / Knockout Football Competition…Quarter-finalists decided after Round Robin phase ends

Limacol Round Robion / Knockout Football...

Feb 14, 2017

Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Former champs Lodge impress

Milo 18 and under Schools Football...

Feb 14, 2017

‘Jaguars still have a lot of work to before Bahamas’ says TD

‘Jaguars still have a lot of work to before...

Feb 14, 2017

Nets fire on offence to trap Eagles

Nets fire on offence to trap Eagles

Feb 14, 2017

Sensei Williams conducts Texas Referee Clinic

Sensei Williams conducts Texas Referee Clinic

Feb 14, 2017

LABA/ Hamid U-23 basketball…Bulls, Jets, Kwakwani and Raiders start on winning note

LABA/ Hamid U-23 basketball…Bulls, Jets,...

Feb 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch