Sensei Williams conducts Texas Referee Clinic

Sensei Darryl Williams conducted a successful Referee course for members of the Texas branch of the USA Karate International (USAKI). Williams is the referee coordinator for the World United Karate Organization (WUKO)

and travels extensively conducting courses and examinations for the organization.

The Texas seminar was hosted by Hanshi Orlando Redwood and approved by the WUKO. The following were awarded licenses after passing both written and practical areas of the course.

National Referee- Manuel Pascale – National Referee

State Referee- Orlando Redwood

State Judge – Gilberto Valdez, Wade Jenkins ,Jerome Coleman, Eduardo Valdez, and Rodolfo Valdez.

Sensei Williams, who also holds a 7th Dan in Shito-Ryu Karate, will be in Trinidad and Tobago soon to conduct seminars as a guest of the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Federation (TTKF).