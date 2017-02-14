Latest update February 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Sensei Williams conducts Texas Referee Clinic

Feb 14, 2017

Sensei Darryl Williams conducted a successful Referee course for members of the Texas branch of the USA Karate International (USAKI). Williams is the referee coordinator for the World United Karate Organization (WUKO)

Sensei Darryl Williams (seated right) and the successful participants in the Texas grading programme.

and travels extensively conducting courses and examinations for the organization.
The Texas seminar was hosted by Hanshi Orlando Redwood and approved by the WUKO. The following were awarded licenses after passing both written and practical areas of the course.
National Referee- Manuel Pascale – National Referee
State Referee- Orlando Redwood
State Judge – Gilberto Valdez, Wade Jenkins ,Jerome Coleman, Eduardo Valdez, and Rodolfo Valdez.
Sensei Williams, who also holds a 7th Dan in Shito-Ryu Karate, will be in Trinidad and Tobago soon to conduct seminars as a guest of the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Federation (TTKF).

