Questionable occurrences at the NIS

Feb 14, 2017 Letters

Dear Editor,
We know your newspaper is doing a good job and would it highlight our plight. We the hardworking and dedicated staff at NIS are receiving bad treatment because of poor and vindictive management from a member of the Board. Since Ms. Nelson departed a lot of unpleasant things are taking place under the new dispensation. Here are some of the things that are being condoned at NIS and for which we are being punished. We do hope this government that we have voted for looks into our plight here at NIS.
1. The administration wants to transfer the Chief Inspector who is a dedicated and hardworking individual. That man has ensured that we achieve objectives set.
2. Two NIS employees and a certain NIS official at the Mahaicony office are engaged in a lot of questionable activities; they want to put their people where they can get these questionable transactions done. Within the NIS system compliance certificates are being issued to Chinese Nationals and others who are not located in the district from which they apply. We have four cases that we identified and gave to the current General Manager; no action has been taken as yet. We are still waiting.
A certain NIS official took money from a woman to the value of eight hundred thousand dollars and only gave a receipt for a part. We took the woman to court and then the story was exposed. All the senior managers of NIS know this and they have not done anything about it. We have the evidence of all that and more. Even though the woman complained nothing has been done. She promised to write the President because she is fed up.
3. The female staff who grant certain favours (please read between the lines) to NIS big wigs are promoted.Those who don’t give in are not promoted and are punished. In the Compliance Section we are not promoted or given opportunity to act. Other vacancies in other sections are filled with favoured persons who give favours (again, read between the lines).
4. The environment that we work in at Brickdam is not healthy and no one cares. The washrooms are not kept in a sanitary condition and when you complain nothing is done. We have evidence on camera to prove what we are saying. Mr. Editor. We think that vindictiveness has to stop. We are totally fed up of the behavior of a certain man at Brickdam.
There are many more things but we want the President to conduct a COI of NIS and the findings will not prove us wrong. It looks as though all is well at NIS but a lot of corruption is taking place between these people. I hope the Honourable Minister of Finance will give us a hearing. There is so much he will discover. As this Government says it is here to fight corruption we want to see them fight this one.
You cannot have a man who was dismissed for corruption, returned to work at the NIS. We know the newspaper will have our voices heard. We do not want our names to be published, that is why we did not attach it for fear of dismissal.
Concerned Staff

