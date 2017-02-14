Latest update February 14th, 2017 12:05 AM

Parking meter project lacks transparency

Feb 14, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
The parking meter project has not an iota of transparency. To date the city has failed to produce studies, surveys, and assessments that accompany projects of this scale. The absence of a tendering process is the hallmark of corruption.
The secret signing of the contract indicates that there is something to hide. I am sickened by the politicians who are debating rates and fines when an investigation into corruption, bribery and nepotism should be the call. APNU-AFC Coalition acceptance of this deal indicates that they condone skulduggery.
M. Craig

