Nets fire on offence to trap Eagles

-Colts win again

Republic Bank Nets finally got it together offensively to trap Eagles for a morale boosting win

in the Division I category of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Nets bagged Eagles 72-55 with most of its senior players in double figures. Forward Fabian Johnson led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Mortimer Williams and Pelham Doris scored 11 points each.

In addition, Mortimer Robertson and Hodayah Stewart finished with 10 points apiece while Sheldon Howell had seven points to complete a full-team contribution on the offensive end of the court.

For Eagles, Louis James scored 15 points while Kevin Higgins added a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Owan Walton scored 12 points while Devon Murray had seven points and 11 rebounds.

In the other Division I game, Colts continued its winning form with a 78-59 points win against Pepsi Sonics. Guard, Shelroy Thomas had 22 points while Stanton Rose added 21 points. Shane Webster scored 10 points Jermaine Slater seven points.

For Sonics, shooting guard, Trevor Smith and forward Earl O’Neil finished with 14 points apiece with O’Neil also racking up nine rebounds. Junior Lovell finished with eight points for Sonics as its national guard, Jason Squires is overseas.