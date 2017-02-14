Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Former champs Lodge impress

-Morgan’s Learning Centre hit 5 past Small Lessons

Lodge, champions of 2014, got their campaign in this year’s Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition off to a positive start with a 3-1 win over St. Mary’s on Sunday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Playing in the opening fixture, Lodge took the lead after nine minutes when Simeon Hackett netted, but they were made to wait until the 42nd minute to get their next goal this time through Shemar Dover and took a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Coming out in the second period, Turston Gordon put the game out of reach for St. Mary’s when he scored in the 58th for a 3-0 advantage, before Simeon George’s 64th minute strike gave the losers some amount of solace.

In the second game, East Ruimveldt squandered a good opportunity to earn victory after a defensive lapse enabled Kingston to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw.

Alwin Franklin’s goal on the stroke of half time had given East Ruimveldt the lead, but Dwayne Jacobs’ 50th minute goal erased that advantage.

In the third game of the day, Tucville led by a brace from Rondave Noel in the 25th and 52nd minutes and a sole effort from Godfrey Phillips in the 10th handed them a 3-1 triumph over St. John’s College whose lone response came off the boot of Isaiah McPherson in the 40th.

In the curtain closer, one of the tournament favourites, Morgan’s Learning Centre, cruised to an impressive 5-0 win over Small Lessons with the skilful Leon Richardson, who is the nephew of Golden Jaguars standout Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, netting in the 42nd and 57th minutes while support came from David Coates in the 3rd, Orin Moore 19th and Tyrese Rowley 46th .

Play in the competition resumes next weekend with four matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday respectively.

In the day’s full results:

Game-1

Lodge Secondary-3 vs St. Mary’s-1

Lodge scorers

Simeon Hackett-9th

Shemar Dover-42nd

Turston Gordon-58th

St. Mary’s scorer

Simeon George-64th

Game-2

East Ruimveldt-1 vs Kingston-1

East Ruimveldt scorer

Alwin Franklin-45th

Kingston scorer

Dwayne Jacobs-50th

Game-3

Tucville-3 vs St. John’s College-1

Tucville scorers

Rondave Noel-25th and 52nd

Godfrey Phillips-10th

St. John scorer

Isaiah McPherson-40th

Game-4

Morgan Learning Centre-5 vs Sir Small Lessons-0

Leon Richardson-42nd and 57th

David Coates-3rd

Tyrese Rowley-46th

Orin Moore-19th