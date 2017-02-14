Limacol Round Robion / Knockout Football Competition…Quarter-finalists decided after Round Robin phase ends

-Three teams from Mining Town make it

A fair-sized crowd that converged at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden on

Sunday saw all three teams from the Mining Town that took to the starting line in this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition make the qualification mark and by virtue are among the teams in the quarter-finals.

In the feature clash, Milerock and Winners Connection played to a nil-all draw in what many felt was a disappointing game with the teams merely content on securing their berths to the next stage.

However, in the opening fixture, the young and entertaining Eagles United produced another encouraging performance en route to a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Berbice’s New Amsterdam United.

The skilful Kendolph Lewis opened the scoring in the 8th minute to give the partisan support much joy, but that was contained to the break as the visitors defence adjusted from a nervous start.

After the break, the hosts continued to create chances, but were held at bay as the NA United packed players behind the ball.

However, Eagles were able to prise open the airtight defence through Kurt Johnson, who nettted in the 70th.

Playing an attacking brand of football, Eagles looked menacing on every possession and should have scored another shortly after, but Lewis saw his effort pushed wide into touch.

Not content with the 2-0 scoreline, Eagles continued to push forward and got their reward three minutes from full time when Kelon Primo made it 3-0 which lasted until the final whistle

sounded to hand the Mining Town team a place in the last eight.

In the night’s full results:

Game-1

New Amsterdam (NA) United-0 vs Eagles-3

Kendolph Lewis-8th

Kurt Johnson-70th

Kelon Primo-87th

Game-2

Milerock-0 vs Winners Connection-0

Meanwhile, below are the results of the games played on Saturday, at the Victoria ground.

Game-1

Mahaica Determinators-3 vs Camptown-2

Mahaica scorers

Neil Lynton-16th and 36th

Devon Harris-75th

Camptown scorers

Joel Juman-45th+2

Andy Parks-63rd

Game-2

Ann’s Grove-1 vs Den Amstel-4

Den Amstel scorers

Delon Lanferman-1st and 6th

Gideon Payne-45th and 90th +2

Ann’s Grove scorer

Phillip Williams-76th

The teams that advanced to the knock out stage are: Den Amstel, Santos FC, Winners Connection, Milerock, Western Tigers, Eagles United, Mahaica Determinators and Police.

A double header will be played on Sunday, at two venues.

At the MSC ground, Milerock host Western Tigers, while Winners Connection takes on compatriot Eagles United.

At Victoria Ground, Police square off against Den Amstel, while Mahaica Determinators entertains Santos.