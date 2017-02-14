LABA/ Hamid U-23 basketball…Bulls, Jets, Kwakwani and Raiders start on winning note

National shooting guard Terron Welch led all scorers with a 31 point performance as top ranked Half Mile Bulls knocked off the challenge of Block 22 Flames 85-53, but second ranked Victory Valley Royals went down to new

comers Kwakwani, 55-25, while the Jets got the better of Bankers Trust Falcons 57-46, and Retrieve Raiders blew past the returning Christianburg Pistons, 48-8 in matches played at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court over the weekend.

In the opening matches Saturday night, Bulls proved too strong for Falcons and romped home winners 85-53 with Welch hitting in a game high 31 points as support was given by Tahquille Johnson with 13, Keifer Tappin 11 with Travin Dryden and Rolston Richmond each scoring eight points.

The Falcons’ best shooters were Rondell Fraser who netted 15 points, Selwy Henry 13 and Jonathan Copeland 11.

On that opening night also Jets overcame falcons 57-46 with Akinni Wilson leading the scoring for the winners with 24 points, Vibert Benjamin contributed 17 and Travis Archer eight. The best shots for Falcons were Akeel Primo with 15 points as Kobe Roberts and Stephen Duncan each got nine points.

On Sunday night the Kwakwani boys entered the championship against the second seed Victory Valley Royals and shocked them 55-25 as Shafeek Thomas topscored with 12 points, Jamal Gilkes added 10 and Leonard Primo supported with seven. Yannick Tappin was in good form for the Royals with 10 points and Daniel Lee scored six.

In the final game Sunday night Raiders shut out Christianburg Pistons 48-8 as Travis Suttton had a top score of 12 points, Coel Winter got nine and the Williams brothers Omisi and Otis had six points apiece.

Two more matches are billed for the MSC hard court on Friday night when the Bulls play Pistons in game one and Jets meet Royals in the other.