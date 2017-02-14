GPL battles two shutdowns within hours

At approximately 19:58 hours Sunday evening, the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System experienced a shutdown, following a trip of a transformer at the Kingston Power Plant and feeders supplying electricity to Queenstown, Alberttown and environs.

Following the shutdown, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) said, restoration efforts commenced within 30 minutes. All areas with the exception of Kitty, Subryanville and Parshad Nagar were repowered at approximately 10.45pm.

Meanwhile, at 11:00 hours yesterday, a second system disturbance resulted in trips along the feeders supplying electricity to Queenstown, Alberttown and environs and the transmission line linking the Kingston to Sophia Substations thus causing a shutdown within the DBIS.

“Given the reoccurrence, and potential damage to the network, a comprehensive examination of the high voltage corridor was conducted. This examination revealed a fault at the junction of Lama Avenue and Vlissengen Road where the feeder supplying electricity to Queenstown and environs and the 69Kv transmission line linking Sophia to Kingston were coming into contact. Necessary corrective work was initiated at 15:00 hrs…”

GPL said that consequently, a load shedding exercise was necessary as a result of the de-energizing of the affected 13.8kv feeder and the 69kv transmission line.

Customers along the East Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara, West Bank Demerara and Georgetown were affected by this exercise.

“We remain cognizant of the inconveniences these interruptions cause and sincerely offer our apologies.”