GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL commences today

Last year’s nationwide champs Chase Academy seeks to repeat

The 2016/2017 GCB/DMLAS/MOE National Secondary School Cricket League commences its Inter Zone Winners’ phase, where the zone winners will compete among each other, as a means towards determining countrywide winner.

The league, which began in October, 2016 with over 150 secondary schools across the country, saw a number of emerging winners for their zones. These include, Linden Foundation Secondary for Upper Demerara, St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary for the Highway, Diamond Secondary for East Bank Demerara, West Demerara Secondary for West Bank Demerara, Saraswat for West Coast Demerara, Chase Academy for North Georgetown, Tutorial High for East Georgetown, Charlestown Secondary for South Georgetown, IBE for East Coast Demerara, Mahaicony for Mahaica/Mahaicony, Number 8 Secondary for West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, East Bank Essequibo, Leguan Secondary, Essequibo Islands Secondary for Wakenaam and Anna Regina Multilateral for Essequibo Coast.

The league will comprise two major districts, that of Georgetown-Berbice and Upper Demerara-Essequibo, with the winner of both districts qualifying for the finals on 3 March, 2017. This final will determine the nationwide GCB/DMLAS/MOE Secondary School Under-17 champion.

Today’s matches will feature one match each in the two mentioned districts, where in the Upper Demerara-Essequibo District, Upper Demerara Zone champions, Linden Foundation Secondary will oppose the Highway Zone winners of St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary.

St. Cuthbert’s Secondary is expected to face an uphill challenge, since they come up against a school that had progressed to the quarter-finals in the previous year’s school league. This match will be played at the Bayroc ground in Upper Demerara, while last year’s nationwide champion school, Chase Academy will compete with Tutorial High School at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground. Both matches start at 11:00 hours.

On the 16 February, 2017 Tutorial High will take on Charlestown Secondary and Charlestown will oppose Chase Academy.

The combined schools phase of the league will commence on 7 March, 2017 and will feature selective groups of the better players from the zone and districts across the country, as a means of determining the nationwide champion district. This phase of the league will conclude on the 21 March, 2017.