De council people should go to jail

When City Hall sign de Parking Meter deal dem didn’t sign it fuh benefit de people of Guyana. Dem sign it to benefit demself, dem children and dem grandchildren.

De contract stink way past heaven. Everybody who see it smell it and faint. Dem boys throw it up online fuh people tek a look,

Kit Nasty Mento does always find heself between every crookish deal. De hydro seed was one; de Marriott was another and dem had de Beale Deal which would have rockets tekking off from Guyana to carry people to heaven. Nuff woulda end up in hell.

Kit seh how de contract secret yet he talking how de contract is fuh 45 years and not fuh 90 as de contract state.

Dem boys seh right now nobody should listen to dem parking meter people. De faster dem come out of Guyana wid dem parking meter is de better for Guyanese.

De deal in a nutshell is that Guyana don’t know how much money de parking meter people investing. It could be one million; it could be $20 million. But de council sign on to pay dem back all de money dem spend if de meter deal scrap. We don’t know how much, suh de parking meter people can spend one million and seh dem spend $35 million.

And de Council King; Old Oscar, de one wha Chase Green and de one who does do de budget, Garrett all of dem agree.

Dem boys seh jail got to pick these people fuh signing deals like this.

Talk half and watch wait to see de end results.