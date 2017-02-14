Cops await enhanced surveillance footage to probe Saffon Street robbery

The police are waiting on enhanced surveillance footage to determine the identity of the suspect in last Thursday’s robbery at Saffon Street, Charlestown. The robbery took place opposite La Penitence Market where three men

in a Nissan Bluebird broke into a parked car and escaped with US$5000 and personal documents.

While surveillance footage showed how the suspects in the sky-blue car trailed their victim and waited on him to exit his vehicle, it was difficult for the police to determine the number plate.

However, a vehicle which has similar features to the one used to trail their victim, Balchandra Hardowar, was intercepted the following day on Hadfield Street, Georgetown. It matched the suspected vehicle right down to a sticker on the rear windscreen, the silver rims and the lining at the base of the car.

Ranks have requested an additional 72 hours to detain the driver of the vehicle.

Yesterday, this newspaper was informed that the cops had sent the original CCTV footage to headquarters so that the video can be enhanced. They are hoping that from the footage, they will be able to see the number plate.

The footage showed the suspects’ car as it parked behind Balchandra Hardowar’s vehicle and three men exited after the victim left his vehicle to make a purchase.

While two of the suspects were on the lookout for Hardowar, a third man broke the lock of the driver’s side of the Toyota 212 and later broke into the man’s trunk and escaped with US$5000 and his personal documents, including a land title and his US driver’s licence.

This happened in less than five minutes.

Surveillance footage showed the Nissan Bluebird slowly driving behind Hardowar’s vehicle on Saffon Street.

Hardowar said that he stopped at the business place to purchase chicken and when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed the lock was broken.

He then discovered that his bag with personal documents, including money, was gone. It is believed that the suspects may have followed the victim from a bank on Water Street, Georgetown where he went to make a deposit.