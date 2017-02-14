Latest update February 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops await enhanced surveillance footage to probe Saffon Street robbery

Feb 14, 2017 News 0

The police are waiting on enhanced surveillance footage to determine the identity of the suspect in last Thursday’s robbery at Saffon Street, Charlestown. The robbery took place opposite La Penitence Market where three men

The vehicle that is impounded.

in a Nissan Bluebird broke into a parked car and escaped with US$5000 and personal documents.
While surveillance footage showed how the suspects in the sky-blue car trailed their victim and waited on him to exit his vehicle, it was difficult for the police to determine the number plate.
However, a vehicle which has similar features to the one used to trail their victim, Balchandra Hardowar, was intercepted the following day on Hadfield Street, Georgetown. It matched the suspected vehicle right down to a sticker on the rear windscreen, the silver rims and the lining at the base of the car.
Ranks have requested an additional 72 hours to detain the driver of the vehicle.
Yesterday, this newspaper was informed that the cops had sent the original CCTV footage to headquarters so that the video can be enhanced. They are hoping that from the footage, they will be able to see the number plate.
The footage showed the suspects’ car as it parked behind Balchandra Hardowar’s vehicle and three men exited after the victim left his vehicle to make a purchase.
While two of the suspects were on the lookout for Hardowar, a third man broke the lock of the driver’s side of the Toyota 212 and later broke into the man’s trunk and escaped with US$5000 and his personal documents, including a land title and his US driver’s licence.
This happened in less than five minutes.
Surveillance footage showed the Nissan Bluebird slowly driving behind Hardowar’s vehicle on Saffon Street.
Hardowar said that he stopped at the business place to purchase chicken and when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed the lock was broken.
He then discovered that his bag with personal documents, including money, was gone. It is believed that the suspects may have followed the victim from a bank on Water Street, Georgetown where he went to make a deposit.

More in this category

Sports

B’dos International Beach Soccer Showcase…Jaguars end Tourney with 4-3 win over Antigua

B’dos International Beach Soccer Showcase…Jaguars end Tourney...

Feb 14, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados On the back of a couple of goals from Jamal Haynes and goals from Jermaine Grandison and Skipper Deshawn Joseph, Guyana’s Golden Jaguars ended the three-night Barbados...
Read More
Limacol Round Robion / Knockout Football Competition…Quarter-finalists decided after Round Robin phase ends

Limacol Round Robion / Knockout Football...

Feb 14, 2017

Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Former champs Lodge impress

Milo 18 and under Schools Football...

Feb 14, 2017

‘Jaguars still have a lot of work to before Bahamas’ says TD

‘Jaguars still have a lot of work to before...

Feb 14, 2017

Nets fire on offence to trap Eagles

Nets fire on offence to trap Eagles

Feb 14, 2017

Sensei Williams conducts Texas Referee Clinic

Sensei Williams conducts Texas Referee Clinic

Feb 14, 2017

LABA/ Hamid U-23 basketball…Bulls, Jets, Kwakwani and Raiders start on winning note

LABA/ Hamid U-23 basketball…Bulls, Jets,...

Feb 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch