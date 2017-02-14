Chief parking meter director, Kamua Cush, was jailed for grand larceny

Days after he came under fire from the Guyanese public for his disparaging remarks, embattled parking meter advocate, Ifa Kamua Cush is once again facing the heat.

This time, Cush who emerged on the local business scene last year, following an announcement by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) that parking meters will be introduced to ease congestion in certain sections of the city, is facing public scrutiny for details emerging from his sordid past.

According to the information contained in online documents, on March 15, 2002 Cush, who is a chief player in the controversial parking meter project, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree in the County Court of Nassau County.

He was sentenced to four months in jail and five years of probation, and he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,981.50.

According to a United States District Court Eastern district of New York publication, Cush did not appeal and was released from custody on May 5, 2002.

The document outlined that on November 20, 2006, Cush was charged with violating the terms of his probation. The matter was dealt with by Judge John Gleeson of the United States District Court Eastern district of New York.

“The County Court signed a Declaration of Delinquency and a warrant was issued for Cush’s arrest. Cush was returned on the warrant in November 2006 and released on his own recognizance the next month. He was then returned again on the warrant on August 30, 2011, and he has been in custody since that time.”

Cush had therefore faced several hearings as it regards the violation of his probation. Cush challenged the allegation and a number of hearings were scheduled.

Until May 9, 2012, the court finally held the probation-revocation hearing, found that Cush had violated the terms of his probation, and sentenced him to one to three years of imprisonment.

Following several legal arguments on issue, Judge Gleeson dismissed the petition for habeas corpus; (a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person’s release unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.)

Last week it was revealed that Smart City Solutions (SCS), the company behind the rollout of the parking meter project in the city, may not have been truthful when it said that Ifa Kamau Cush does not represent them. In a contract unearthed by Kaieteur News Cush, is described as essentially the face of the project.

As a matter of fact, the contract, that City Hall signed with Smart City Solutions Inc. on May 13, 2016, includes Cush as a signatory.

He signed it as Ifabamila Kamau Cush – Director. Also signing on behalf of Smart City was Simon Mosheshvili, Chairman and Director.

Signing on behalf of the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown (M&CC) was Town Clerk, Royston King while Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Oscar Clarke, Chairman of the Finance Committee of M&CC, were the witnesses.

Last Friday, SCS responded to a charged Facebook posting by Cush, who told protestors against the parking meters that they had the mentality of slaves and indentured servants.

Cush was reportedly at the time asked for a copy of the contract. The issue also saw SCS, through its public relations consultant, issuing a statement claiming that Cush’s missive was issued without the knowledge and authority of Smart City Solutions.

“Mr Cush neither speaks for nor represents Smart City Solutions,” the company stated.