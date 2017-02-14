Latest update February 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

B'dos International Beach Soccer Showcase…Jaguars end Tourney with 4-3 win over Antigua

Feb 14, 2017 Sports

By Sean Devers in Barbados
On the back of a couple of goals from Jamal Haynes and goals from Jermaine Grandison

Antigua’s Steven Hughes (8) watches as Jamal Haynes finds the back of the net for the second time for the Jaguars. (Photos by Sean Devers)

and Skipper Deshawn Joseph, Guyana’s Golden Jaguars ended the three-night Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase at Brandon’s Beach auspiciously with a 4-3 win against Antigua & Barbuda on Sunday night.
The Jaguars, who used this event as warm-up for their CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers in the Bahamas, won their last two games after being beaten by Trinidad & Tobago 5-2 and England 5-1 in their first two matches.
On Sunday night, in overcast conditions, the Jaguars recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the first period to claw their way back into the game and when the sand had settled it was Jaguars 4, Antigua 3.
The largest turn out of the tournament, which was surprisingly attended by only a few Guyanese living in Barbados, saw the ‘Red headed’ Haynes open the scoring for the South Americans in one minute and 25 seconds of the first period and the Guyana camp, which included GFF’s Technical Director Ian Greenwood and Exco Member Keith Ojeer, were on its

Ethan Spearman conceded three Goals in quick succession in the first period but settled down and did not allow anymore.

their feet.
But in a fast paced encounter, the Antiguans got more ball possession and Jaguars Keeper Ethan Spearman was beaten three times in quick succession as Steven Hughes equalized in the fourth minute and Jamiel Simon and Prince Walter found the back of the net. At the end of the first 12-minute period the wounded Jaguars were down by 3 goals to one.
But Spearman, making some good saves and the Jaguars in attacking mode, Joseph hammered one past the Antiguan Custodian and some felt that the ball had deflected off of Simon in what would have been an ‘own goal’ but the Guyana Captain was allowed to claim his third goal of the tournament and Jaguars were down 2-3, which was the score-line at the end of the period.
Antigua began the last stanza ahead but under plenty of pressure since the Jaguars had found their flow and when Grandison scored, it was 3-3. Haynes then registered his second goal of the match to give Guyana the lead for the first time.
With less than two minutes to go, the Antiguans pressed forward but there was not enough time for the Islanders to score again and when the final whistle blew the Jaguars had followed up their 4-3 win over Barbados with another victory by the same margin. The team departs for the Bahamas on Friday.

Sports

