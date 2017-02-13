West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Competition…Title holders Showstoppers display ominous form

– ESPN, Agricola, Brothers United also win

Title holders Showstoppers provided more evidence of their immense ability and hunger for more success after inflicting a crushing 5-0 win over the Money Team when play in this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition continued Saturday night, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Appearing in the final game of the night, the reigning champions were led to victory through a brace each from Hubert Pedro, who netted in the 10th and 23rd and Dexroy Adams in the 14th and 18 minutes, while Kayode King completed their tally with a strike in the 17th.

In another marquee fixture, Nicquan Nestor’s 5th minute goal was enough to hand ESPN a narrow 1-0 win over Young Ballers, while Gordon Grant’s 16th minute strike proved sufficient for Agricola’s win over Golden Warriors.

Brothers United through a Leon Yaw’s 10th minute goal squeezed past De Kinderen 1-0, while Goal Getters were 2-1 winners in a penalty shootout against Harmony Ballers after regulation time failed to produce any goals.

In the night’s full results:

Game-1

Harmony Ballers-0 vs Goal Getters-0

Goal Getters won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Game-2

Agricola-1 vs Golden Warriors-0

Gordon Grant-16th

Game-3

West Side Ballers vs Tajoe’s Admiral United

Tajoe’s Admiral United won via walkover

Game-4

Brothers United-1 vs De Kinderen-0

Leon Yaw-10th

Game-5

ESPN-1 vs Young Ballers-0

Nicquan Nestor-5th

Game-6

Jetty-0 vs Good Intent All-Stars-0

Jetty won 3-2 on sudden death penalty kicks

Game-7

Showstoppers-5 vs Money Team-0

Hubert Pedro-10th and 23rd

Dexroy Adams-14th and 18th

Kayode King-17th