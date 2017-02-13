Latest update February 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Competition…Title holders Showstoppers display ominous form

Feb 13, 2017 Sports 0

– ESPN, Agricola, Brothers United also win

Title holders Showstoppers provided more evidence of their immense ability and hunger for more success after inflicting a crushing 5-0 win over the Money Team when play in this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition continued Saturday night, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Part on the action in the West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition which is currently being played, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Appearing in the final game of the night, the reigning champions were led to victory through a brace each from Hubert Pedro, who netted in the 10th and 23rd and Dexroy Adams in the 14th and 18 minutes, while Kayode King completed their tally with a strike in the 17th.
In another marquee fixture, Nicquan Nestor’s 5th minute goal was enough to hand ESPN a narrow 1-0 win over Young Ballers, while Gordon Grant’s 16th minute strike proved sufficient for Agricola’s win over Golden Warriors.
Brothers United through a Leon Yaw’s 10th minute goal squeezed past De Kinderen 1-0, while Goal Getters were 2-1 winners in a penalty shootout against Harmony Ballers after regulation time failed to produce any goals.
In the night’s full results:
Game-1
Harmony Ballers-0 vs Goal Getters-0
Goal Getters won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Game-2
Agricola-1 vs Golden Warriors-0
Gordon Grant-16th
Game-3
West Side Ballers vs Tajoe’s Admiral United
Tajoe’s Admiral United won via walkover
Game-4
Brothers United-1 vs De Kinderen-0
Leon Yaw-10th
Game-5
ESPN-1 vs Young Ballers-0
Nicquan Nestor-5th
Game-6
Jetty-0 vs Good Intent All-Stars-0
Jetty won 3-2 on sudden death penalty kicks
Game-7
Showstoppers-5 vs Money Team-0
Hubert Pedro-10th and 23rd
Dexroy Adams-14th and 18th
Kayode King-17th

