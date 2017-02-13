Tashana Cort, Ras Marcus, King Perai among ten Mash Calypso finalists

By Enid Joaquin

Nineteen calypsonians on Saturday night sought to outdo each other as the Ministry of Education and Department of Culture, Youth and Sport pulled off the much anticipated Mashramani Calypso Semi Finals at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.

It was an evening of fun, laughter and entertainment, with the female contestants seemingly on a mission to obliterate their male counterparts with their renditions, which they delivered with much gusto and conviction.

When the dust settled, ten contestants qualified to go forward to the finals, billed for next Saturday at Demerara Park, Georgetown.

The lucky ten are Dianna Chapman, Wendell Walcott, Lassell Duke, Kenroy Fraser, Precious Pearl, King Perai, Dawn Edwards, Ras Marcus, Roger Hinds and Tashana Cort.

Stealing the hearts of the very appreciative crowd, however, were Tashana Cort with “Where the Innocence Gone?”; Dawn Edwards with ‘King Liar’, Ras Marcus with “The Pope” and King Perai with “Perai Justice”.

But it was the King Perai with his brand of “biting Justice” that really had the crowd going wild.

The Perai promised to bite out the hands of the pickpockets and purse- pickers and exact the same ‘justice’ on the rapists by biting off the offending male organ. The latter innuendo of course drew thunderous applause.

Ras Marcus, as usual, provided titillating commentary with his piece entitled “The Pope”, which was a huge crowd pleaser and drew much laughter.

“King Liar” which was Dawn Edwards’ rendition, took some serious jabs at former President Bharrat Jagdeo. Belted out with much conviction, it was well received by patrons.

Precious Pearl, decked in her African-inspired attire sang about all the issues of old age and compared it to a criminal that stole one’s health.

Young Bill Rogers chose to “Campaign for President” with the usual campaign promises.

Lindener Dianna Chapman was also a crowd favorite with her rendition –”Put your house in Order”.

Chapman stole the hearts of fans with not only her song but her eye-catching outfit, looking resplendent in her burgundy, black and silver ensemble.

Patrons certainly got their money’s worth in entertainment as contestants addressed many of the social ills prevalent today. However politics was the most popular theme. Most of the renditions were well received, except for one entry, which many persons deemed too long. The song titled “Technology” was done by Eze Baird.

Baird was eventually clapped off the stage by the crowd.

In the end, quite a few persons opined that the women had dominated the night’s proceedings.

Convener Patricia Chase- Green told Kaieteur News after the event, “I’m very satisfied- I think it was one of the best Calypso competitions in recent times and I’m happy to have been involved with it.”

Chase Green also commended the judges, who she said did an excellent job.

The popular Mondale Smith was the master of ceremonies, and in his usual inimitable style kept the crowd hyped throughout the event.