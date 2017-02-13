Latest update February 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Tain murder for hire…Businessman in custody, cops still to find wife

Police in B Division have now detained the businessman who is said to have been the paramour of Leelawattie Mohamed, who was shot dead at her Tain Settlement, Corentyne home last week.
However Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam, confirmed that investigators are still trying to locate the businessman’s wife, who is said to have hired the gunmen who killed Mohamed.
The woman is believed to be in Guyana, despite initial reports indicated that she was overseas.
Commander Amsterdam said investigators are taking steps to prevent her fleeing the country.
Amsterdam also said that the police are still trying to ascertain what type of firearm was used to shoot Mohamed.
Late last week, detectives arrested a Jamaican national from Rose Hall Town and a tattoo artist also from the same area.
The tattoo artist reportedly provided information that led to the arrest of the Jamaican at Rose Hall. He is said to be the individual who shot Mohamed, allegedly while accompanied by the tattoo artist.
Amsterdam said that police are making checks with Interpol to ascertain whether he is wanted for other crimes.
The Commander also confirmed that the barber who was previously arrested and put on station bail was rearrested on Saturday. The man’s wife is also in custody.
It is believe that the detained businessman’s wife contacted the barber and his wife to inquire of possible candidates that would “do the dirty work” without her being implicated. The tattoo artist reportedly told investigators that he was contacted by the barber and his wife. He allegedly then contacted the Jamaican national.
The men then proceeded by car to Mohamed’s house. After kicking open the door, they placed Mohamed on her knees and demanded cash to make it appear that the motive was robbery. The Jamaican allegedly then shot her under the chin.

