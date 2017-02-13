Remand inmate recaptured after scaling prison wall

Remand inmate Ruca Mc Intyre had a brief taste of freedom when he scaled the wall of the heavily-fortified Georgetown Prisons at around 11.00hrs yesterday.

But the 27-year-old was quickly recaptured and is now in solitary confinement. Mc Intyre was remanded on December 21 last year for larceny of a cell phone.

According to prison officials the prisoner was escorted to the prison chapel for church service yesterday. After the service ended, he deviated from the prison’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which was that he was to have been escorted back to his cell.

A prison officer then spotted the inmate clambering up the high barbed wire topped fence. He raised an alarm, but by then, Mc Intyre had scaled the fence near the John and Bent Street section, and began to run.

The prison siren was quickly sounded and police ranks who were stationed outside pursued the escapee. Some residents who live near the prison said they saw two police officers running after the escapee. One of the officers allegedly discharged two rounds.

He was eventually captured in the vicinity of Lime and Hadfield Streets.

The official said that an investigation has been launched into what led to the breach in the Standard Operating Procedure that allowed Mc Intyre to get that far out of the facility. Kaieteur News was told that the sentry, who is located at the John and Durban Street area of the prisons, should have observed Mc Intyre makinghis escape.

Another resident said the two police officers who were on duty outside the prison did not see Mc Intyre scale the prison fence because they were distracted. “They did texting on deh phone, and hussling them girls that did passing”.

In 2002, five dangerous prisoners escaped from the facility after killing one prison officer and seriously wounding a female rank.